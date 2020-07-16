Four years after the Rio scandal, the Olympic swimmer says he's "so excited" for people to see In Deep with Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte on Why He Gets So Candid in New Documentary: ‘You're Going to See the Real Me'

For the record, if you were gathering up everyone who wanted to punch Ryan Lochte in the face, he would probably be first in line.

As the 12-time Olympic medal swimmer says early in In Deep with Ryan Lochte, a new documentary about his (many) ups and (many) downs: "The person that I am today, if I saw that 24-year-old Ryan Lochte, I would knock his ass out. I would knock some sense into him and be like, 'There's so much more to life than what you have going on right now. Wake up.' "

The 35-year-old has a lot to look back on — both good and bad — and a lot to explain.

In Deep, which premiered Wednesday on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, covers much of it: medal after medal after medal and goofy headline after goofy headline after goofy headline as Lochte cut a path through his sport as an elite athlete with a party boy streak (and a penchant for making himself look dim).

That is, until the 2016 Rio Games, when Lochte ignited an international scandal with an exaggerated story about being robbed at gunpoint which covered up what really happened: a confrontation between a group of inebriated American swimmers and armed security at a gas station over alleged vandalism.

In Deep details that, too, reconstructing the timeline and how Lochte's story shifted until the truth emerged. Even now, some details are in dispute about the altercation and what damage actually occurred, though generally everyone agrees the athletes were confused and rowdy and were made, with guns drawn, to hand over money to the guards.

The deceitful debacle destroyed Lochte's image and upended his career — as In Deep argues, rightly so.

He lost more than a $1 million in sponsorships, was suspended from competing for nearly a year and faced a criminal charge that was ultimately dismissed. Fans fled.

"It was all my fault and I have to live with that for the rest of my life," he says in the documentary.

Image zoom Ryan (left) and Kayla Lochte (second from left) with daughter Liv and son Caiden at their home in Gainesville, Florida, in June Justin Keena

Later in the doc, describing how his younger fans would approach him to say that he was their fallen role model, Lochte chokes up, eyes reddening: "I think that was the hardest thing."

In Deep follows Lochte all the way down and then back up again: He married former Playboy model Kayla Lochte in 2018 and they welcomed son Caiden, now 3, the year before; 1-year-old daughter Liv was born last summer.

"Everything changed," Ryan told PEOPLE during a recent interview at their Gainesville, Florida, home. "I no longer really think about myself so much. It's about them. And it's the greatest feeling in the world. "

He says he's determined to try for a comeback at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, despite his age (he would be turning 37, if he qualifies to compete) and despite his other challenges since Rio — a 2018 suspension for an improper IV and then a stint in rehab for alcohol abuse.

For now, he's focused on his swimming, which is scheduled around lunch times and nightly baths, and he says he's "so excited" for the world to meet him, again, in In Deep.

Image zoom Ryan Lochte competing in Iowa in March Maddie Meyer/Getty

"You're going to actually see the real me," Ryan tells PEOPLE. "And that's what I want everyone to see."

He says there are no regrets for the mistakes he's made, including the "wake-up call" that was Rio: "We've been through the hardest things and we overcame them and we built a beautiful family from it. So, to me, there's only one way to go and that's up."