Meet the Lochtes!

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 34, married former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, 27, in an intimate, outdoor wedding at Morrow Ranch, a private estate in Palm Springs, California, on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

The couple — who are parents to 15-month-old son Caiden Zane — exchanged vows in front of 100 of their closest friends and family.

“No matter what has happened, Kayla’s been there to pick me up,” Lochte says about his wife. “She’s just been there 100 percent and I owe everything to her.”

Caiden served as ring bearer, and the newlyweds — who had a civil ceremony earlier this year — say part of the reason they waited so long to wed is so their son could be part of their big day, which was planned by Pure Lavish Events.

RELATED: Ryan Lochte Shares First Photos of Son Caiden Zane

“Since we had Caiden, we both wanted him to be a part of [our wedding] in some way,” says Lochte. Adds Reid, who looked stunning in a Galia Lahav wedding gown: “We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing!”

Guests were welcomed into the ceremony with shots of tequila poured into custom shot glasses that also served as place cards. To create a “romantic” vibe, the couple chose cappuccino roses, sunset roses and white roses, crystals and “lots of candles” for decor.

Reid — who kept her makeup soft and natural — finished off her bridal look with Tacori diamond earrings and her grandmother’s tennis bracelet. She previously wore a Rime Arodaky at the rehearsal dinner.

Lochte and Caiden, along with the swimmer’s groomsmen, suited up in custom Giorgio Verdi tuxedos for the wedding.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Lochte and Fiancée Kayla Rae Reid Welcome a Son

At the reception, their loved ones dug into the couple’s favorite foods, including Italian staples like pizza and Reid’s favorite Mexican dishes, by The Grand.

They also cut into three different cakes by Cake Studio LA and served two signature cocktails, an Old Fashioned with a twist for Lochte and a coconut margarita for Reid, as photographer Rich Lander of CHARD Photo captured the celebrations. Bottles + Blooms designed the bars and floral arrangements.

The swimmer announced his engagement to Reid in October 2016 after he surprised her with a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles.

“We’re already married on paper, but for the past 20 days I’ve been getting nervous,” says Lochte, who chose John Legend‘s “You & I” for their first dance. “We already know everything about each other, and now it’s time to celebrate!”