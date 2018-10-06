Ryan Lochte's Fender Bender After Disturbance 'Had Nothing to Do' with Treatment Decision: Agent

Ryan Lochte was involved in a car crash in Florida on Thursday night, the same day police were reportedly called to an incident at his hotel in California.

The 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist’s accident occurred the night before the athlete’s agent, Jeff Ostrow, told PEOPLE that Lochte would be seeking treatment for years-long “alcohol addiction.”

“It was the tiniest of accidents and had nothing to do with his decision to seek treatment,” Ostrow tells PEOPLE of the fender-bender. “It’s embarrassing that the outlets would even consider reporting on it.”

According to a Gainesville Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE, Lochte was driving his Porsche in Alachua County around 9:45 p.m. when the male driver of a car in front of him slammed on his brakes. Realizing he was going to hit the car, Lochte attempted to brake and swerved his car to avoid the collision, but hit the right fender, according to the report — which states that alcohol use was not suspected.

The male driver, 55, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while his female passenger, 56, did not complain of any injuries, police said.

Lochte — who had just flown from California to Florida — also did not complain of any injuries, according to the report. He was cited for careless driving and both vehicles were towed away.

Prior to his car crash, TMZ reported that police in Newport Beach were called to a local hotel after Lochte tried to kick down his room door while inebriated.

A spokesman with the Newport Beach Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a disturbance call at a hotel around 3 a.m. Thursday but, because no one was arrested, the man involved was not further identified. The call was in connection with a man who “had an issue with his room” and there was “possibly some intoxication involved,” the police spokesman said.

Lochte — who earned a dozen Olympic medals in swimming, including six golds — has vowed to continue competing at the top of his sport, despite a year-long ban handed down in July because he received an IV infusion “greater than 100 mL.”

“It’s not ideal, but Ryan’s in incredible shape right now and he’ll be able to compete again in a year,” Ostrow told PEOPLE this summer. “He’ll have to miss some significant stuff along the way, but I know Ryan better than anyone and I know how he is and this is going to be more fuel to the fire than we ever could have thrown on independently.”

Outside of the pool, Lochte has experienced several milestones in recent years.

He wed former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, 27, in a lavish ceremony in California last month after a civil ceremony earlier this year. They are parents to 16-month-old Caiden Zane, born in June 2017.

“No matter what has happened, Kayla’s been there to pick me up,” Lochte told PEOPLE in September. “She’s just been there 100 percent and I owe everything to her.”

Ostrow told TMZ on Friday that Lochte’s priority is his health: “Ryan has been battling alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him. He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately. Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his 5th Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.”