In Deep With Ryan Lochte, a new documentary about the Olympic swimmer, hits Peacock on July 15

Ryan Lochte Says He'd 'Knock' His Past Self Out in New Documentary Trailer: 'So Much More to Life'

Ryan Lochte is diving into his personal life and reflecting on his past mistakes for a new documentary chronicling the Olympic swimmer’s transformation from scandal-plagued athlete to family man.

Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service, shared the first trailer for In Deep With Ryan Lochte on Friday, which highlighted his Olympic successes before dipping in to news headlines spotlighting his 2016 robbery scandal.

The trailer showed clips of Lochte, 35, recounting the robbery that never was to Billy Bush in a now-infamous Today show interview.

“Something could’ve ended my life because I was stupid,” Lochte said in the trailer.

“I went from making millions to zero," he added.

The six-time gold medalist made headlines during the 2016 Rio Olympics when he falsely claimed that he and three other swimmers were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station. He was subsequently dropped by several sponsors, including Speedo and Ralph Lauren, and received a 10-month suspension from the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming.

In the trailer, Lochte spoke to the ways in which his life has evolved in the years since the drama unfolded, including his marriage to wife Kayla and the birth of his two children, son Caiden Zane, 3, and daughter Liv Rae, 1.

“The person that I am today, if I saw that Ryan Lochte, I would knock his ass out,” he said. “There’s so much more to life. Wake up.”

Along with clips featuring his family, the trailer also included Lochte’s plans to go for gold once again at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, originally slated for this summer but pushed back one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the most pressure I’ve ever had in my entire life,” he said. “If I don’t make the Olympic team, they won’t see the changes that I’ve made. It’s all or nothing now.”

If Lochte medals at next year’s Games, he will be the oldest swimmer to ever do so. He recently said he considers Tokyo to be “the biggest Olympics” of his career.