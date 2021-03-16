Timur Faizutdinov, a defenseman with Dynamo St. Petersburg's junior team, was hit with a puck as the team played Loko Yaroslavl on Friday

19-Year-Old Russian Hockey Player Dies After Being Hit by a Puck

A 19-year-old hockey player from Russia died after being hit in the head by a puck last Friday.

Timur Faizutdinov, a defenseman for Dynamo St. Petersburg's junior team, was taken to a hospital after being hit during a game against Loko Yaroslavl, his team said in a statement posted to their website, which was translated from Russian. He died from the injury on Tuesday.

"The puck hit the head area, the player was hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors fought for his life for three days," the team said of Faizutdinov.

"Forever at Dynamo. Forever in our hearts," they added.

The team held a moment of silence for Faizutdinov during their game on Tuesday and shared a video from the ceremony on their Twitter page.

A clip posted to social media reportedly showed the moment Faizutdinov was hit. In it, a Loko Yaroslavl player is seen attempting to strike the puck toward the goal.

The puck instead flies up and hits Faizutdinov. After being struck, Faizutdinov grasps his face and falls to the ground.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation posted a statement about the tragedy to their Twitter account on Tuesday following Faizutdinov's death.

"19-year-old Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away," they wrote.

