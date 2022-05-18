Russian Gymnast Receives One-Year Ban for Wearing 'Z' Symbol Next to Ukrainian Athlete

In addition to the year-long ban, Ivan Kuliak will have to return his Apparatus World Cup bronze medal and prize money, as well as pay for the cost of proceedings

Ivan Kuliak ­— the Russian gymnast who took the podium at the Apparatus World Cup in March wearing a pro-war symbol — has been banned from competition for one year.

Kuliak, 20, taped a "Z" symbol on his clothing before taking the podium in Doha, Qatar, after winning the bronze in the gymnastics event, CNN reported.

The "Z" symbol — which has been used to show support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine — was placed directly in the middle of Kuliak's chest as he stood alongside Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun, who won the gold medal.

Following the incident, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) asked the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) to "open disciplinary proceedings" against Kuliak for his "shocking behavior" on the podium, according to a March statement.

Additionally, the statement confirmed that the federation had "adopted further measures" against Russia and Belarus. Those measures included disallowing athletes and judges from both countries to participate in FIG competitions.

On Tuesday, the Disciplinary Commission Panel of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation came to a decision on Kuliak's disciplinary consequences.

The foundation issued a statement confirming that Kuliak has been disqualified from the Doha FIG Apparatus World Cup and he will be ordered to return both his bronze medal and his prize money.

"Mr Ivan Kuliak, a Russian artistic gymnast, has been sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) for violating FIG rules when he wrote the letter 'Z' during the FIG Apparatus World Cup that took place in Doha in March 2022," the statement read.

Kuliak will also be responsible for contributing to the cost of proceedings, roughly $2500 to pay.

According to the statement, the athlete "breached the FIG Statutes, the FIG Code of Discipline, the FIG Code of Ethics and the FIG Code of Conduct when he wore the letter 'Z' on his singlet during the competition and the award ceremony at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in March 2022."

If Kuliak decides to appeal the decision, he can do so within the next 21 days.