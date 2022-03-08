Russell Wilson Traded to Denver Broncos After 10 Seasons as Seattle Seahawks Quarterback: Reports
Russell Wilson is no longer a Seahawk.
According to multiple sports reporters, the quarterback has been traded to the Denver Broncos, pending a physical and approval from Wilson himself.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said that, according to sources, the trade swaps Wilson, 33, for "multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players." Pelissero said current Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has been traded to Seattle as part of the deal.
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the trade conversation began in earnest at least two weeks ago, per his sources.
Wilson, who has not yet confirmed the trade himself, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During his time with the team, he won one Super Bowl and just played in his ninth Pro Bowl.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, Wilson said he envisioned many more years in the league for himself.
"It's a process. It's a lifestyle. I think that when you're trying to play as long as I'm trying to play — I'm trying to play to 45, 12 more years — for me, the mentality, the focus level, everything that you have to do has to be surrounded on that," Wilson said. "It's been an amazing journey for me so far."