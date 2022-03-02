“It’s a lifestyle,” Russell Wilson said of investing in his body throughout his NFL career

Russell Wilson Says He Spends $1 Million a Year on His Body, Hopes to Play in NFL Until He's 45

Russell Wilson is paying the price to keep his body in top-tier shape.

The Seahawks quarterback, 33, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday alongside his wife Ciara where he opened up about investing in his physique. Wilson admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel that he spends a whopping $1 million on his body in hopes of playing in the NFL until age 45.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's a process. It's a lifestyle. I think that when you're trying to play as long as I'm trying to play — I'm trying to play to 45, 12 more years — for me, the mentality, the focus level, everything that you have to do has to be surrounded on that," Wilson said.

"It's been an amazing journey for me so far," he continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ciara & Russell Wilson on Competing with Each Other & Russell Spending $1 Million a Year on His Body Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

"I'm in it with him," Ciara, 36, added of supporting his NFL ambitions.

Wilson also shared he's currently on a 10-day challenge, removing dairy, gluten, and red meat from his diet. The couple said they often make being healthy or fit a competition in their household.

The NFL star first detailed the price that comes with staying in shape at the pro level during an appearance on Bill Simmons' podcast in November 2020.

"I have a whole performance team," Wilson told Simmons at the time, sharing that he has a full-time trainer who travels with him, as well as a full-time physical therapist and "mobile person" who makes sure that he's "moving the right way and everything else."

Russell Wilson Russell Wilson | Credit: Russell Wilson

The athlete also employs a full-time massage therapist and two chefs, he said. Wilson noted that taking care of his body is a year-round endeavor.

"I'm between 363 and 365, amount of work that we do every day, something around the body working," he said of his training schedule.