Russell Wilson Reveals the Line that Helped Him Land a Date with Wife Ciara

"First of all, with me, you're never losing," Russell Wilson recalls telling now-wife Ciara on the first day they met

Russell Wilson won wife Ciara over with his confidence when they first met.

During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio on SiriusXM, the NFL star repeated the things he said that caught the attention of the 36-year-old "Oh" singer — and fans on TikTok can't get enough of his swagger.

Wilson recounted how, at the time, he had a "broke down" wallet that he had carried "for a while."

"First day we met — and we had been talking for two-and-a-half hours, hanging out — she saw the wallet, sitting on the table. She said, 'What the hell is that? You're losing with that,' " he recalled.

"I put my finger [up] and said, 'First of all, with me, you're never losing,' " Wilson continued.

" 'Second of all, that wallet, that shows consistency. That's what you're going to get from me,' " he added, saying that he told Ciara, "You're going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day. Inside that wallet, there's something that's real in there."

The new Denver Broncos quarterback went on to marry the Grammy-winning singer in 2016. The couple is parents to son Win Harrison, 20 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 4. Ciara also shares son Future Zahir, 7, with rapper Future.

Wilson had the support of his family last month when the Broncos introduced him as the team's new QB.

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' he told reporters at a March 16 press conference at the team's training center in Englewood, Colorado, per ESPN. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''

The NFL star was pictured proudly holding up his new orange jersey (retaining no. 3, which he wore for 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks) with Ciara and their kids.

Wilson's mother Tammy and older brother Harrison also supported him at the event, smiling by his side.

The athlete was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During his time with the team, he won one Super Bowl and recently played in his ninth Pro Bowl.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier in March, the quarterback said he envisioned many more years in the league for himself.