Russell Wilson Honors Dad on 10th Anniversary of His Death: 'I Miss You Every Day'

Russell Wilson is reflecting on a decade without his father.

The quarterback marked the 10th anniversary of his father Harrison Wilson III's death with an Instagram post on Tuesday. Harrison died at age 55 from complications from diabetes, and was also father to Russell's brother Harrison IV, and sister Anna.

"10 years ago," said Russell, 31. "We lost you. However, HEAVEN gained you. June 9, 2010."

"Dad, I miss you every day," the Seattle Seahawks player said. "You were and still are one of my greatest inspirations. You helped instill Perspective, Vision & Belief in me. 3 things necessary for not only success but overcoming. Jesus blessed me with an amazing Dad in you and I will forever cherish my time with you."

Concluded the athlete, "If I could have one wish in the world, it would simply be to able to go on a ride with you again and jam out to Earth, Wind, & Fire 'Devotion' again. Love you! See you again one day."

Last week, Russell spoke with reporters about the recent killing of George Floyd, which sparked outrage across the world as protesters called for justice and an end to police brutality.

He recalled one instance in which he faced racism shortly after reaching widespread fame from the team's 2014 Super Bowl win.

The NFL star said he was at a California restaurant, waiting in line when a white man told him, "That's not for you."

"And I said, 'Excuse me?' I thought he was joking at first," Russell said, according to ESPN. "My back was kind of turned. I had just come off a Super Bowl and everything else, so if somebody is talking to me that way, you think about [a different] circumstance and how people talk to you."

"In that moment," he continued, "I really went back to being young and not putting my hands in my pocket and that experience. That was a heavy moment for me right there. I was like, 'Man, this is really still real, and I'm on the West coast. This is really real right now.' That really pained my heart."

Russell said he referred back to what his father taught him growing up.

"In the midst of that, what I understood was, and [what] my dad always taught me was, to not lash back out in that moment because then it becomes something that's hard to deal with," said Wilson.