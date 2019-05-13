Russell Wilson and Ciara Surprise His Mom with a New House for Mother’s Day

Russell Wilson sure knows how to give a good gift.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave his mom the ultimate Mother’s Day present Sunday when he surprised her with her very own house.

Wilson, 30, shocked his mother Tammy when he casually handed her the keys to her new place, prompting cries first of disbelief, and then eventually, joy.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do,” he captioned the post. “This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood 🏡”

In the video, Wilson, wife Ciara and their 2-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, as well as a host of other family members, all look on as he hands over the keys.

“It’s your house, open the door!” the NFL star says as Tammy stares at him in disbelief.

“You lyin’. Are you serious?!” she screams with delight as she finally wraps her head around the gift. “No, are you serious? For real?… That’s not funny! No, no, no y’all lyin’!”

SplashNews.com

Wilson leans in to give her a kiss as she cries before she slowly makes her way up the steps and puts the key in the lock to open the door.

The generous gift was met with love on social media, including from Ciara, who commented, “What a beautiful day and moments. Tears of Joy! The perfect Mother’s Day. God you’re a good good father.”

“Amazing!” added Dwyane Wade.

The football star — whose father, Harrison, died in 2010 — previously gushed about his mother in a letter he wrote her and read on SportsCenter in 2017.

“I want to thank you for always being there as a positive force in my life. You are the definition of a perfect woman: the giver, nurturer, caretaker, who exudes grace at all times no matter what obstacles life throws at you,” he wrote.

“I’m thankful for you being the strong female role model that you are so I knew what to look for in my own life partner,” he continued.

Wilson married singer Ciara, 33, in 2016, and shared a special Mother’s Day tribute to her, too, on Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day My Love!!! I love you @Ciara … also… so about that… baby numero 3… 👶🏽,” he wrote. Wilson is step-dad to Ciara’s 4-year-old son Future.

Wilson and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension in April that included a $65 million signing bonus and made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, his agent told the Associated Press.