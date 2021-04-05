Russell Wilson Congratulates Sister Anna on NCAA Championship After Stanford Win: 'I See You Sis'

Russell Wilson is one proud big brother.

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 32, sent some love to his sister, Anna Wilson, after she won the 2021 NCAA Championship as a member of Stanford University's women's basketball team. The team, led by head coach Tara VanDerveer, beat the Arizona Wildcats 54-53, marking their first championship win since 1992.

"NATIONAL CHAMPS!!! Let's Gooo!!! I see you sis! @a_willy03@StanfordWBB," Russell wrote on Twitter alongside a video of Stanford's winning moment, in which the NFL pro can be seen in the stands celebrating.

Russell further honored his sister with an Instagram post that featured a photo of Anna holding her NCAA Championship trophy after the team's victory.

"Drive. Will. Passion. Energy. You've earned it all through hard work, leadership, prayer, & immeasurable Faith. I Love You Anna Wilson. I Love You Champ. @awilly03," Russell wrote in the caption.

Russell's wife Ciara also congratulated Anna on social media for her hard-fought victory. "So Beautiful. You deserve it all @awilly03. Dedication & Hard work pays off! National Champs! @stanfordwbb," the singer, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Another congratulatory message to Stanford Cardinals came from President Joe Biden. "Congratulations to @StanfordWBB on their NCAA Women's Basketball Championship win, and to @ArizonaWBB on a hard-fought season. This year, every college team went through a uniquely challenging season but Coach VanDerveer's team shows how grit and tenacity can prevail," he said on Twitter.

Anna Wilson #3 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates with the trophy following the team's win against the Arizona Wildcats in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Image zoom Anna Wilson | Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

Anna, a McDonald's All-American point guard, has always had a close relationship with her quarterback big brother. In an essay for ESPN published in April 2020, she spoke about their sibling bond and how she's coped with living in Russell's "shadow."

"Over the years, as I've gotten older, I've gotten much closer with Russell," she said at the time. "And I feel like his shadow, for me, has dissipated. I don't feel like I'm living in it as much as I was in the past. I feel like I'm very much my own person now, following my own path."

The star basketball player also spoke about losing the siblings' father when she was only 12, and how that impacted her dedication to athletics.

"Sports had become an outlet for me when my father was alive. It took my mind off him being sick," Anna explained. "After he was gone, with my mom being at work all the time and my brothers being away, it filled some of that void."

Russell Wilson Image zoom Anna Wilson | Credit: Cody Glenn/Getty Images

The Stanford Cardinals' women's basketball team, part of the Pac-12 Conference, previously won national championships in 1990 and 1992. They were runners-up in 2008 and 2010.