Russell Wilson Says He's 'Concerned' About NFL Season amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'My Wife Is Pregnant'

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are expecting their second child together

Russell Wilson is expressing concern about playing in the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, cited his wife Ciara being pregnant with their second child together as his reason for concerns about the football season.

"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay."

Wilson and Ciara, 34, announced in January that they were expecting another child together. The couple share daughter Sienna Princess, 3, while Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 6, whom she shares with ex Future.

Wilson was one of the many NFL stars on Sunday to express concerns about the upcoming season on social media and use the hashtag "#WeWantToPlay."

Among the athletes to do so include J.J. Watt, Drew Brees, Richard Sherman, Malcolm Jenkins, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Larry Ogunjobi.

Watt, 31, tweeted out a list of issues that the players need to have resolved before the rookies report on July 21. Among these issues, he listed include training camp acclimation period, clarity over how often players will be tested for the coronavirus and how the league plans to handle a player who tests positive.

Brees and Jenkins, meanwhile, pointed to the NFL ignoring the advice of its own medical experts.

"We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that," said Brees, 41. "If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done."

Last week, the NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) said that 72 players across the league have tested positive for the virus as of July 10.

NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero noted that there are roughly 2,800 players currently on NFL rosters. The positive players make up 2.5 percent of the total athletes.

Despite the rising case numbers, training camps are still set to open on July 28, Sports Illustrated reported.

That is subject to change as the NFLPA continues to negotiate with the league about health and safety protocols amid the pandemic, according to ESPN, which reported that particular issues that are still being hashed out include the frequency of testing and procedures for players who choose not to play.