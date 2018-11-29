Russell Westbrook Ties Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for Third Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History

During a home game against the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, Russell Westbrook continued to cement himself as one of the most elite players to ever grace the basketball court.

Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder claimed a 100-83 victory over the Cavs with an impressive 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists from the 30-year-old point guard, which placed him in a tie with hall of famer Jason Kidd for the third most triple-doubles in NBA history at 107.

The seven-time All-Star will most certainly pass Kidd to nab the third spot for himself, but still has some ways to go before he can match Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who earned 138 triple-doubles during his storied career, and Oscar Robertson, who sits in first place with a whopping 181.

“I am extremely blessed and humbled to be able to go out and play and compete in the NBA,” Westbrook, who was named Sports Illustrated‘s Most Fashionable Athlete in 2017, told reporters after the game. “Just to be named with Jason Kidd and Magic and Oscar and those guys, I could have never dreamt about being able to even sit here talking to you guys. I take everything in and never take anything for granted.”

Russell Westbrook

Jason Kidd Ronald Martinez/Getty

As NBA.com noted, Westbrook needed just 760 games to reach 107 triple-doubles, while Kidd needed nearly 500 more.

At his current rate, ESPN estimates Westbrook could likely pass Johnson late next season. When it comes to catching Robertson? Well, that remains to be seen.

Westbrook experienced a few subpar shooting nights this month, especially during a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday which saw him miss all five of his shots in the fourth quarter. But after the loss, Westbrook spent the next three days working on his shot in order to get his rhythm back, ESPN reported.

“Like I’ve told you guys many times before, good or bad nights, I do whatever I can, whatever my team needs at the time,” Westbrook said. “And that’s what I do.”

Westbrook’s historic performance comes just two months after he and his wife, Nina, announced in a video that they are expecting twin girls. The sisters will join the couple’s 16-month-old son, Noah.

“Being a dad is more important to me than anything else,” Westbrook explained in the video. “Family is always the most important thing for me, regardless of what I do.”