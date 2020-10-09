NBA Star Russell Westbrook Leaves $8,000 for Cleaning Crew at Orlando Bubble Hotel

Russell Westbrook's time in the NBA bubble may have been cut short, but he didn't leave Orlando, Florida, before expressing his gratitude to housekeeping staff at his hotel

Russell Westbrook ended his time in the NBA bubble on a generous note.

Although the Houston Rockets may have missed out on advancing to the NBA finals this year, the 31-year-old point guard made sure to share his appreciation with the housekeeping staff at Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort by leaving an $8,000 tip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend was the first to report on the news.

“Only @russwest44 would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I'm told that he left a $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the @HoustonRockets left the NBA bubble,” Townsend wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “Moreover, I'm told, he left the room virtually spotless.”

The NBA star went on to confirm to another reporter that he did leave a tip for housekeeping — although he declined to share the specific amount — as well as a thank you note.

“They took great care of us,” Westbrook said, according to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing.”

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, as schools across the country transitioned to virtual learning, Westbrook also donated hundreds of computers to Houston students in need.

Westbrook joined his team in the Orlando bubble in July, after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

"I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," he wrote in a message at the time, as the league prepared to restart the 2019-2020 season. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."