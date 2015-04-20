Russell Crowe: Buying a Rugby Team 'Probably Cost Me a Marriage'

Russell Crowe admits that sports and marriage don’t always mix.

The actor said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that buying his Australian rugby team in 2006 probably put a big strain on his marriage to Danielle Spencer, 49.

“It’s not a bad business decision at all,” the Les Misérables actor, 51, said of purchasing the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the interview that aired Sunday. “But it’s taken a lot of work, and it’s probably cost me a marriage.”

Crowe has helped turn the Rabbitohs around in the nine years he’s owned the team, which snagged the Rubgy League championship earlier this year, according to CBS News.

“It took a lot of work, and I already had an extremely busy schedule,” he said.

But on top of the hectic hobby, the Oscar winner juggled a full-time acting career throughout his rocky relationship: “Making a film is my job,” he told the news outlet.

“My wife clearly understands what my job is. But to her, I suppose, the football situation was needlessly taking myself away,” he said.

The New Zealand native split from Spencer in 2012, but are still legally married, according to an interview with News.com.au on Wednesday.

“Technically we’re married. We are separated and discussing what that means,” the Man of Steel actor said.

The couple met more than 20 years ago after met playing lovers in the 1990 romance drama The Crossing. They wed in April 2003. They also have two sons together, Tennyson, 8, and 11-year-old Charles.

