Teen Runner Known as ‘White Lightning’ Breaks 100-Meter High School Record

After losing the chance at breaking the national high school sprint record due to high winds, the track star known as “White Lightning” made good on the history-making run on Saturday.

Matthew Boling went viral for his initial 9.98-second run last month, but officials claimed it could not be considered for the history books due to wind aid, according to ESPN.

Last weekend, the 18-year-old once again clocked in a record-breaking run during the 100-meter dash, this time completing it in 10.13 seconds at the Texas UIL State Track and Field Championships held at the University of Texas. The Strake Jesuit High School senior made the historic run and broke the 29-year-old record in front of a massive crowd of over 25,000 spectators.

“When I looked at the race before us and saw the wind was 1.3, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m excited,’ ” Boling told ESPN after the state championship. “Because after last week everyone was like, ‘Oh, the wind was illegal,’ and stuff like that. So I’m like, ‘All right, I’ll just drop a fast time today.’ ”

We have a state champion! With a new national and state mark of 10.13, Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling wins the Class 6A title in front of an electric crowd here in Austin. #uiltexas pic.twitter.com/6220blNfl9 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 12, 2019

Boling earned his nickname following last month’s run — which went viral after a wind measurement of 4.2 meters per second disqualified his 9.98-second run from breaking Henry Neal’s 1990 record by .02 seconds. The legal limit is plus 2-meters per second, with Saturday’s wind reading coming in at 1.3-meters per second, the track star said.

While the 9.92-second run doesn’t count toward an official record like Saturday’s 10.13-second run, it’s still considered the fastest all-conditions time ever recorded by a high school runner.

Boling will head to the University of Georgia in the fall, where the Houston native says he will begin training for the Olympics, the New York Post reported.

The teen had never competed in the 100-meter dash prior to his senior year of high school.