New Jersey Man Surprises His Girlfriend with a Proposal at Mile 16 of Her First N.Y.C. Marathon

In addition to earning a medal around her neck, one lucky runner crossed the finish line with a new engagement ring on her finger.

With 10.2 miles to go in her first-ever New York City marathon, Kaitlyn Curran took a brief break to accept a marriage proposal from her longtime boyfriend. On Sunday, the New Jersey nurse was surprised mid-race when she was stopped by her partner of four years, Dennis Galvin, who hopped over the barrier at mile 16 to pop the question.

In a viral video shared by CBS News, Galvin can be seen getting down on bended knee as Curran appears shocked before nodding her head and celebrating briefly.

Though she had a quick break due to the surprise proposal, Curran finished the rest of the marathon with a time of 4 hours and 24 minutes as reported by CBS News.

“People in the race were slowing down to take pictures. It was indescribable just to be there and see it all was amazing,” the groom-to-be’s cousin Kathleen Figueroa told CBS News. “She cried a little bit, said yes, hugged him and then said ‘OK, I have to go finish my race.”

Figueroa also recalled how Galvin was “very nervous” during the hour they waited for Curran to pass by. But it was all worth it the end as the bride-to-be “had no idea” she would get proposed to.

And there was also a specific reason, Galvin did not propose at the finish line. Figueroa explained he wanted to pop the question at the first Manhattan stop of the race. According to the NYC Marathon site, Mile 16 was located near the Queensboro Bridge, which connects Queens and midtown Manhattan.

Sunday’s race began on Staten Island, and runners made their way through Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and, finally, to Central Park in Manhattan. The marathon saw nearly 55,000 participants hit the streets of New York, and a slew of celebrities got in the mix.

Actress Teri Hatcher, former NFL player Tiki Barber, Olympian Erin Hamlin and celebrity chef Dan Churchill also participated in the 26.2-mile race.