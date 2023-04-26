Runner Steve Shanks Dies 'Out of the Blue' Hours After Completing London Marathon

Shanks completed Sunday's marathon in 2 hours and 53 minutes before his "sudden death," the marathon organizers said

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 04:13 PM
Steve Shanks gofundme
Steve Shanks. Photo: gofundme

Runner Steve Shanks passed away just hours after he completed Sunday's London Marathon, the BBC reported.

Shanks, 45, died "suddenly while traveling home" after the event, the outlet reported. He completed the marathon on Sunday in two hours and 53 minutes.

A statement from the London Marathon organizers said, "Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon."

A cause of death has not yet been shared. Per the London Marathon's statement, a "cause of death will be established later through medical examination."

The statement also asked that the family's privacy be respected as "no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes."

The marathon offered its condolences to Shanks' family and friends, and specifically to his wife, Jess.

Jess shared a statement via Facebook following the tragic loss. "It's with great sadness, that I wish to announce the loss of my wonderful husband, Stephen Shanks. His passing was sudden & out of the blue yesterday," she said.

"He was returning home having spent the day participating in the London Marathon," she continued. "As you can imagine I'm absolutely in shock & devastated."

Holme Pierrepont Running Club, where Shanks won multiple club championships, mourned his loss in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Steve Shanks following the London Marathon. Steve had won many club championships over all distances, achieving a clean sweep in 2009," the club wrote.

Holme Pierrepont's statement continued, "He competed in races all over Europe and was a keen parkrun tourist, with a particular penchant for Poland. His talents were not limited to road running and perhaps his greatest achievement was the completion of a Bob Graham Round in 2008."

A GoFundMe in Shanks' honor has been set up to benefit Multiple Sclerosis Society and has already raised more than £9,000. "It was a cause close to his heart because a number of his close friends have MS," the fundraiser's page said.

"Steve was a keen runner never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun, to the Bob Graham Round," the page's description states. "But he was more than just a runner he was musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music. He was a loving husband and soulmate of his wife Jess, treasured son and son in law, and a much loved friend. He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories."

