Rugby Player Kelly Meafua Dead at 32 After Fall from Bridge in France
French rugby club US Montauban has confirmed the death of Samoan player Kelly Meafua following a fall from a bridge in southern France over the weekend.
Meafua, 32, fell in the river Tarn in the Occitania region in the early morning hours on Saturday, US Montauban said in a statement translated from French.
"The entire club is shocked and everyone is thinking of his wife, his children, his teammates and more generally everyone who loves the club," the translated statement read. "Kelly was a player who was well liked by everybody. His joy for life was infectious and radiant. Today we have lost a player, a friend and a brother."
According to the club, a teammate attempted to rescue Meafua but was unsuccessful, and was hospitalized for hypothermia before being released. The Guardian reported that French media identified that athlete as Christopher Vaotoa. The pair had reportedly been celebrating the club's 48-40 win over Narbonne when the incident occurred.
According to CNN, a spokesman for US Montauban told the outlet on Monday that an investigation into the accident has been opened, but officials are treating the case as a "tragedy" instead of "a bad ending to a party."
Meafua moved to France to join Narbonne in 2015 before returning to the French second division with Beziers, according to Sky News. Meafua signed with Montauban in 2018.