Rugby Player Kelly Meafua Dead at 32 After Fall from Bridge in France

French rugby club US Montauban has confirmed the death of Samoan player Kelly Meafua following a fall from a bridge in southern France over the weekend.

Meafua, 32, fell in the river Tarn in the Occitania region in the early morning hours on Saturday, US Montauban said in a statement translated from French.

"The entire club is shocked and everyone is thinking of his wife, his children, his teammates and more generally everyone who loves the club," the translated statement read. "Kelly was a player who was well liked by everybody. His joy for life was infectious and radiant. Today we have lost a player, a friend and a brother."