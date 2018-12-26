Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer gave his parents an extra special Christmas gift to pay them back for the many years they supported his baseball dreams.

Singer, 22, on Wednesday shared footage of the sweet moment, showing his parents sitting at a dining room table as his mother read a letter from him. In it Singer wrote of his mom and dad’s dedication and all they sacrificed to help him achieve his goals.

“You both always wanted me to have the best stuff to help me pursue my dreams. The money you both spent on traveling, gear, hotel, food and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you,” he wrote. “But there is something I want to give to you. I am paying off the loan from the bank [and] I’ve paid off all your debt as well.”

Singer’s clip shows his mom becoming emotional, pausing briefly before she continues reading the letter in tears.

“Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on traveling to see me pay baseball, you can spend it on yourselves,” he told them in his letter.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

“Because you deserve the very best. I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you,” Singer wrote. “Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality.”

Singer’s star has been on the rise: Earlier this year, he was awarded the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball’s player of the year, according to the Associated Press. The Royals picked him 18th overall in the 2018 draft, the Kansas City Star reported.

He received a $4.25 million signing bonus from the team, according to the Star, and officials were excited to have the talented pitcher join the team.

“He is gonna be what people in Kansas City are gonna love to come to the ballpark to see,” Royals scouting director Lonnie Goldberg said during a news conference at the time, according to the Star.

With all his success, Singer has shared grateful posts praising his parents and close friends on social media.

Upon joining the team, he shared a sweet Instagram photo of himself smiling alongside his mom and dad.

“Dream come true today! Pumped to be part of the @kcroyals family,” he captioned the picture. “Big thanks to Gator Nation for the past 3 years and everyone who has supported me along the way! Now the journey begins. Go Gators & Go Royals!”