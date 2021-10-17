"It was horrific. I had snapped my achilles tendon and literally didn't have a leg to stand on," Royal Ballet principal dancer Steven McRae recalls ahead of his Romeo and Juliet performance

Royal Ballet Dancer Steven McRae Will Return to the Stage 2 Years After He Snapped His Achilles Tendon

After a career-altering injury, Royal Ballet principal dancer Steven McRae is ready to take the stage!

The Australian-born athlete suffered the unimaginable during a live performance of Manon on London's Covent Garden stage two years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was horrific. I had snapped my achilles tendon and literally didn't have a leg to stand on," McRae, 35, told The Sunday Times on Thursday.

"I hobbled to the side of the stage and lay down in the wings — it felt like I had a knife in my achilles. Where it had snapped and ricocheted up my leg it looked like someone had bitten a chunk out of my tights. I was screaming out some terrible language — people in the stalls could hear me," he recalled.

McRae suffered from pain leading up to the injury. He underwent surgery for his achilles in May 2018, and in April 2019, went under the knife for his knee. Months later, he decided to perform again in Manon.

"I was still in an insane amount of pain," the dad of three shared. "A week before the show I had decided to stop rehearsing in order to feel the best I could. I was so excited to be out there because I had been off stage for a while."

It was during the second act that his achilles snapped and he thought his career as a professional dancer was over.

"Those first 20 minutes it went through my mind that this was it," McRae noted. "It's over. I will never actually recover."

However, Royal Ballet director Kevin O'Hare was optimistic.

"Kevin told me, 'You will dance again; we will get you dancing again.' And it was like a switch was flicked," McRae added. "'Of course I'm going to dance again,' I said to myself. 'The mission starts now.' "

McRae underwent a full achilles reconstruction. He said his surgeon "had to go into my lower leg and pull the achilles back down, clean it up and then reattach it. Two little bungee straps were inserted to support it."

The ballet dancer said he had to learn to walk again.

RELATED VIDEO: Healthcare Worker Performs Impromptu Ballet Routine

After months of rehab and therapy, the veteran dancer will return to where it all happened -- the Covent Garden stage.

On Tuesday, he'll dance as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet – a huge accomplishment for McRae, who thought his career was over after that fateful night in 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Many people didn't think it was possible for me to step back on any stage, let alone this one, admitted McRae. "At one point, I didn't think I was going to be able to walk properly. We have virtually achieved the impossible to get where I am now. It's a moment to celebrate."