Roy Jones Jr. Thinks He Made a ‘Mistake’ Agreeing to Mike Tyson Exhibition Match

"He's still Mike Tyson. He's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring," 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. said of his opponent

Despite being one of the most successful boxers of all time, Roy Jones Jr. is having doubts about how effective he'll be against a 54-year-old Mike Tyson.

As PEOPLE confirmed in July, Jones and Tyson agreed to face each other in an exhibition match, set to take place Nov. 28 after it was rescheduled from its initial date in September.

At the height of their powers, both men were considered two of the best ever to enter the ring — Jones ended his career with 66 wins and nine losses, while Tyson took a bow with a 50-6 record (including 44 knockouts). He competed from 1985 to 2005.

Jones is only two years out from his retirement, and he's now expressing some regret about his decision to return to the ring against Tyson.

"He's still Mike Tyson. He's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring," Jones told Sky Sports. "If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy. He's going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me."

"I do have first-round fireworks, but he's known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman," he continued. "With him having the first-round fireworks, he'll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him."

Mike Tyson

The match is being produced as a part of Tyson's Legends Only League, which will support older athletes looking to return to their sports.

The Legends Only League will back boxers, as well as athletes in other sports, in the hopes of bringing "the best of the best back into the ring, onto the court, and back on the field."

In the weeks before the fight became official, Tyson had published videos of his training on social media. In one video, uploaded in May, Tyson showed off his incredible punching power in a montage of workouts before looking into the camera to announce, "I'm back."

In an Instagram Live with rapper T.I. earlier that month, Tyson confirmed he had been trying to get back into fighting shape.

"I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring. I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape," Tyson told T.I., according to Yahoo Sports.

"I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff," he added.

In March, the legendary boxer opened up about the emotional struggles he's coped with since leaving the sport that made him a global celebrity.

"I know the art of fighting. I know the art of war,” Tyson said on his podcast. “That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for."

Despite his second thoughts, Jones told Sky Sports that the fight will still be worth it for fans.