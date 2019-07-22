Watch USWNT Star Rose Lavelle Meet a Young Soccer Fan Also Named Rose Lavelle

Rose Lavelle, meet your mini-me.

The USWNT player, 24, was signing autographs following the Washington Spirit’s game on Saturday when she met a young fan who had a fun thing in common with the recent World Cup champ.

In the video shared to Twitter by NBC Sports Washington reporter Brian McNally, Lavelle was surprised to learn that the little girl shares the same name as her, leading to an adorable exchange between the two.

“What is your name?” the Washington Spirits midfielder asked the young girl, who replied, “Rose Lavelle,” which shocked and excited the older Lavelle.

“Is it really, wait really?” she replied to the fan, adding, “Your name is my name?”

“What the heck, high five sister!” Lavelle excitedly said as she gave the girl a high five, and signed the back of her number 10 Lavelle jersey.

“That’s so funny, what are the chances,” Lavelle said.

The two then posed for a photo, followed by the older Lavelle asking her, “What is your middle name?” to which the young girl replied “Julia.”

“Oh, my gosh, mine’s Kathleen, so close,” the soccer star said.

“Oh, that’s so cute,” Lavelle added before saying goodbye to her young fan, who left with a big smile on her face.

As a longtime soccer player, Lavelle began her professional career in 2016, with the Boston Breakers, before being drafted by the Spirits as the first overall pick in the 2018 NWSL dispersal draft.

In addition, Lavelle has enjoyed success in her international career, particularly as of late with the USWNT. The soccer star was first called to train for the women’s team in 2015, and joined during their victory tour following the U.S. 2015 Word Cup win.

During the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Lavelle scored one of the two goals that lead the women to claim the World Cup title against Netherlands, earning their fourth championship win.