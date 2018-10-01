Rory McIlroy Angrily Confronts Hecklers Who Mocked His Putting from the Ryder Cup Sidelines

Rory McIlroy confronted his hecklers at the 2018 Ryder Cup in a fiery moment caught on camera over the weekend.

Before the 29-year-old helped the European team crush the U.S.A. 17½ to 10½ in France on Sunday, he was getting riled up by the crowd over his time on the putting green.

According to Sports Illustrated, after McIlroy sunk a birdie while playing with teammate Ian Poulter during Saturday’s second session, he turned toward those cheering with a message.

“Who can’t putt?” McIlroy appeared to say, according to SI. “Who can’t putt? I can’t put? I can putt.”

He yelled, “F—— come on!”

McIlroy and Poulter lost the round to American players Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, 4 to 3.

The Irish golfer faced Thomas again on Sunday for the singles matches. On the 18th hole, McIlroy’s ball landed in a bunker. After one unsuccessful attempt to chip the ball out, McIlroy hit the ball into the water and fell to Thomas.

Other players on the victorious European team included Henrik Stenson, Sergio García, Paul Casey, Thorbjørn Olesen, Alex Norén, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Thomas Bjørn.