"I just I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point," the Irish golfer said of friend Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy Says Tiger Woods 'Doing Better' After Crash, Might Be Able to Return Home Soon

Rory McIlroy says friend Tiger Woods may soon be able to continue his recovery at home after a scary car crash.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, the Irish golfer, 31, chatted about Woods, who was in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in California last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the accident — during which Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree, and landed in the brush alongside the road with major damage — the athlete underwent emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity."

McIlroy said he has spoken to Woods, 45, "a bit" since the crash, noting, "He's doing better."

"You know, I think all the guys have reached out to him, and hopefully if things go well over the next week or so he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, so, see his kids, see his family," McIlroy said.

Continued the athlete, "He's doing better and I just I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point."

McIlroy also noted that Woods is still following the PGA Tour amid recovery, even giving the golfer "some heat" about his performance in last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The athlete was one of several to honor Woods during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship at the end of February, just days following the crash. Golf stars, also including Cameron Champ and Tommy Fleetwood, dressed in Woods' signature red shirt and black pants during the tournament.

McIlroy says the players considered, "What can we do to send a message to Tiger to let him know we're thinking about him?"

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Tiger Woods' Impact Beyond Golf: 'One of the Great Entertainers & Sportsmen of All Time'