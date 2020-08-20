Rory McIlroy Is Hoping For Back-to-Back Titles at the FedExCup Playoffs: I'm 'Feeling Good'

"I keep seeing really good signs in practice, and hitting good shots and doing what I want to," Rory McIlroy tells PEOPLE

While a lot in the world has changed since Rory McIlroy hoisted the trophy at the 2019 FedExCup Playoffs, the golfing star is hoping to leave this year's tournament with the same outcome.

The 31-year-old will begin the journey of defending his FedExCup title in Boston on Thursday at the Northern Trust tournament, the first of three events in the playoffs.

McIlroy enters the tournament at No. 8 on the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 players list, and he couldn't feel any more optimistic — even if he sees a little room for improvement.

"I'm still in a good position going into these playoffs. Since we've come back, I either haven't played as well as I've wanted to, or I haven't played as well as I was before the last time," McIlroy tells PEOPLE. "But I'm still in a good position."

With last year's victory, McIlroy, who also won in 2016, became the second golfer to win two FedExCup titles. Tiger Woods, who came out on top in 2007 and 2009, is the only other player to achieve such a feat — something that wasn't lost on McIlroy.

"It's awesome to be coming into these playoffs as the defending champion," he says. "But it was also pretty cool last year to win and be the only other person apart from Tiger to have won it twice. Anytime you can put your name up there alongside his in something? You know you're doing pretty well."

Once the Northern Trust tournament is complete, the FedExCup Playoffs will move into its last two events — the BMW Championship in Chicago, then the TOUR Championship in Atlanta at the end of August. Each player in the playoffs is competing for a slice of $60 million in bonus money, while the eventual winner will net $15 million.

With a field stacked with competition, McIlroy is hoping for a strong performance in Boston that would give him some much-welcome momentum. Golf is as much a mental game as it is a physical one, McIlroy says, and that's why he's focused on regaining his rhythm after the extended break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"You take three months off in the middle of the season, and golf is such a mental game that even if you're just slightly off mentally... that's sort of what, I feel, has been holding me back," he explains. "Just decision making, and my attitude on the course."

"And look, it's different times, and we're playing in a very different environment. There are no crowds out there. It's a little different, and it took me a while to get adapted to that," he continues. "I think this is my sixth or seventh event back since coming out of the lockdown, so I'm used to it by now. It's just a matter of getting my game where it needs to be. I feel like it's not that far away, so hopefully, this week is the week where it turns around, and I can give myself a chance to win."

But things seem to be coming together as of late, leading to McIlroy's heightened confidence heading into the Northern Trust.

"I keep seeing really good signs in practice, and hitting good shots and doing what I want to," he says. "It's just a matter of taking it from the practice range to the course, which is the most important thing. But [I'm] feeling good."

During golf's three-month hiatus, McIlroy says he could finally get rare downtime with his family, including his wife of three years, Erica Stoll. Being away from the tour meant, for the first time since he was 15 years old, McIlroy spent more than three weeks at home.

"It was really a refreshing time to be able to do that," McIlroy recalls. "I mean, I wish I was still out there playing golf, and doing what I want to do, but at the same time, I feel very fortunate that I came out of it healthy. My family came out of it healthy and we spent a lot of time together."

"To spend 12 straight weeks at home, and sleeping in your own bed every night, there's something to that," he adds.

One thing that is still taking some getting used to is playing without fans in attendance, McIlroy says. But one benefit of a crowd-less event is that players have been able to enjoy casual banter.

During the PGA Championship, McIlroy and Woods shared a humorous conversation that saw Woods explain the rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. It's interactions like this that help to fill in the void left by fans during this unpredictable time in history.