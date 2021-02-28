The golfers will be dressed in Tiger Woods' signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship on Sunday

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and More to Honor Tiger Woods by Wearing His Signature Red at Golf Tournament

On Sunday, during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida, the pro-golfers will pay tribute to Woods, 45, as he continues to recover from his single-vehicle accident the week prior.

The golf stars — including Cameron Champ and Tommy Fleetwood — will dress in Woods' signature red shirt and black pants during the tournament, which serves as one of the four annual World Golf Championships.

On Saturday evening, Thomas, 27, showed off his planned outfit in a social media post, writing, "Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we've had... Black and red on Sunday for TW!" while Golf Channel's Todd Lewis tweeted that Mcllroy, 31, "will wear black pants and a red shirt in the final round of the @WGCWorkday to show support for @TigerWoods. I'm certain he won't be the only one."

Golf Magazine's Jonathan Wall also reported that fellow golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar "will all play Bridgestone balls with 'Tiger' stamped on the side" during the tournament.

Last Tuesday, Woods was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

His car was traveling downhill when it struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road with "major damage," according to law enforcement officials. First responders had to use tools to help extricate Woods from the vehicle, which had flipped over multiple times.

Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity," Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said in a statement. Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai where he underwent "follow-up procedures," according to a statement shared on Woods' Twitter page on Feb. 26.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Woods has a "long recovery ahead" following his crash.

"When he is healed enough, he will need other treatments, including physical therapy. But he is a fighter. If anyone can recover from this, it is him," the source said of Woods.

"He wore a seatbelt thankfully. Otherwise, he might not have made it," the source added, echoing similar remarks first given by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez who said during last Tuesday's press conference: "I've seen collisions that didn't look as serious where the occupants were injured much more severely. I think that's just a testament to the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, airbags worked as intended."