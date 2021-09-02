Rory McIlroy Honors Adam Sandler's Tour Win in Happy Gilmore 25 Years After Movie: 'You're Awesome'

"Thanks for the kind words," Adam Sandler said to Rory McIlroy after the real-life golfer said Happy Gilmore is one of his favorite movies

Rory McIlroy is a big fan of Adam Sandler's onscreen golf champ.

The 32-year-old professional golfer celebrated 25 years since the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore chronicled the title character's triumphant Tour Championship victory by sending a video message to Sandler. In the clip, McIlroy let the actor know that he's sending him an honorary Gold Jacket and commemorative Calamity Jane putter replica.

"I just wanna say sorry you can't be here this week. We all wish you were," McIlroy says to Sandler in the clip. "... I just want to say thanks for all the laughs you've given us over the years. Happy Gilmore is one of my favorite movies. You're awesome. I'd love to meet you one day. Hopefully we can catch up soon."

Sandler, 54, replied on Twitter, writing, "Love you Rory. Thanks for the kind words. Look forward to playing with you all real soon."

Back in February, Sandler marked the 25th anniversary of the film's release by showing off his golf swing skills.

"It's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens. I'm scared," Sandler said in a video he shared on social media. "Shooter McGavin, this is for you," the comedian said before swinging his golf club in a style reminiscent of the titular character.

As the ball went flying he said, "And I'm not lying to you that is smashed. That went pretty well," adding, "You're dead, Shooter."

The film follows Sandler as Happy Gilmore, who dreamed of becoming a professional hockey player only to discover his talent might actually be for playing golf. When his grandmother is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her, only to make an enemy out of golf pro Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald).