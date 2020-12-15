Pro Golfer Haley Moore Opens Up About Overcoming Bullying: 'People Can Be Cruel'

The 22-year-old athlete created her own foundation to inspire others to be their authentic selves

Haley Moore believed in herself, even when others told her not to.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the 22-year-old rookie professional golfer opened up about her journey to the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and how she had to overcome bullying to achieve her dreams.

"People can be cruel, but they can also be kind. I learned what makes me different, makes me stronger," Moore said. "And true confidence comes from within."

However, having this mentality didn't always come easy for Moore.

Image zoom Haley Moore | Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

"It was really hard, I didn’t even want to play this game anymore. I was just very depressed," Moore recalled to the outlet, detailing how she faced bullying within golf as well as at school. "I was very lost at one point."

What helped Moore get through the negativity was focusing on her goal of making it to the pro tour. That started with earning a golf scholarship at the University of Arizona, where she won the 2018 NCAA Women's Golf Championship in her junior year.

After graduating in May 2019, she began her professional career in June 2019.

Image zoom Haley Moore | Credit: Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

"Just putting it aside and just focusing on what my main goal was, to get on the pro tour, really, I think, just helped me, just motivated me," Moore said.

"Now, I’m just grateful for everything and I’m excited to just be out here and playing out on the professional tour," she added to GMA. "And just ready to share my story."

Moore hopes that by sharing her story, fans will not only "get to know" her, but also find their own inner confidence.

"It feels awesome to be an inspiration. Many people today, and kids, still go through bullying," she said. "I hate seeing people struggle with their lives and I just feel like if I tell my story to them they can definitely, hopefully, try to have a goal or something in life that they want to do and be able to achieve it."

To supplement this mission, Moore created a foundation dedicated to raising awareness and ending bullying, with the slogan: "Dream ... Believe ... Achieve."