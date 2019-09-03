Rookie Football Player Finds Out He Got Drafted While Out at Bar: Everybody Was 'Going Crazy’

Image zoom Ron Schwane/AP/Shutterstock

Jamie Gillan was enjoying a cold one with his dad when he got the call of a lifetime.

The Scottish-born rugby player was at The Flying Monkey Pub in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood grabbing a drink with his dad on Saturday afternoon when he received a call from Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey, he told reporters in a press conference on Monday.

“I was with my dad,” he said, according to Cleveland.com. “I was trying to not sit around the house and twiddle my thumbs. We’re sitting at the bar and hanging out and I got the call from Mr. [John] Dorsey. He said, ‘Get ready for Tennessee.’ “

Gillan found out that he had been drafted as the new punter for the Browns over 10-year veteran player Britton Colquitt. Colquitt later went on to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

RELATED: Carli Lloyd Says She’s ‘Not Naive’ About NFL Kicker Potential: ‘I Love Challenges’

“As soon as I got off the phone, everybody was kind of looking at me like ‘What was that?’ ” Gillan explained. “And I just kind of said, ‘It looks like I’m playing Tennessee next week,’ and everybody just started going crazy, so it was really cool. It was good fun with them.”

The new Browns player said he tried to buy everyone at the bar a round of drinks, but the patrons wouldn’t have it.

“Instead it went the other way,” he laughed.

RELATED: Tom Brady Doing Yoga on the Sidelines of a Preseason Game Has Twitter Fans Going Crazy

Gillan moved to the U.S. from Scotland when was he was a teenager after his father, who served in the Royal Air Force, was transferred to Maryland, according to Fox News. Playfully nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” Gillan told reporters he can’t wait for his first game of the season against the Tennessee Titans.

“I’ve never experienced an in-season game before,” he said. “It was fun in preseason. It’s supposed to be sold out, right? It should be pretty fun.”

The Browns will face off against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.