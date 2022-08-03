The WWE announced Ronda Rousey's suspension for attacking a WWE official in the aftermath of her SummerSlam match against Liv Morgan on Saturday

Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely from WWE After Attacking an Official at SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center

Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center

WWE has suspended wrestler Ronda Rousey indefinitely after she attacked an official at WWE SummerSlam.

At the SummerSlam event in Nashville Saturday, Rousey, 35, lost the women's title match to Liv Morgan and appeared to take issue with referee Dan Engler's apparent failure to notice Morgan, 28, tapping out in the immediate aftermath of the match, according to the WWE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rousey grabbed the referee by the arm and flipped him over her shoulder and on to the ring's floor, where she pinned him down until another official arrived in the ring to break the tussle up, video of the incident shows.

"Rousey's going to be fined, or perhaps worse," a WWE broadcaster speculated immediately as the incident played out in front of the crowd at Nissan Stadium.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WWE SummerSlam: Ronda Rousey in action during Raw Women's Championship match vs Alexa Bliss at Barclays Center. Brooklyn Ronda Rousey | Credit: Rob Tringali /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the WWE released an official statement noting that Rousey "has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended."

"An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women's Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall," the company wrote in their statement.

As a result of Rousey's suspension, the WWE said in its statement that she will not appear on Friday Night SmackDown this coming week.

RELATED VIDEO: Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey on Their WrestleMania Fight

On Monday, Rousey posted a series of photos from her match against Morgan to Instagram and called out the WWE within the post's caption.

"Hey @wwe if you guys could stop screwing me to put over your golden girls at every major ppv that'd be greaaaaaat," Rousey wrote.

In response to the decision that Rousey took issue with, she also retweeted a Twitter post from WWE television host Greg Miller in the immediate aftermath of SummerSlam in which Miller accused Morgan of having "won the championship by taking advantage of the situation and retained it by being a cheating coward."

"@RondaRousey deserves justice. #SummerSlam @wwe," Miller wrote in the post.

This is not the first time the WWE has suspended Rousey for attacking an official.

In June 2018, the company suspended Rousey from Monday Night RAW for 30 days in a storyline in which she attacked wrestler Alexa Bliss, Raw general manager and retired wrestler Kurt Angle as well as multiple referees, according to the WWE at the time.

Rousey, who competed in judo at the 2008 Summer Olympics and worked as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the 2010s, welcomed daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō (aka Pō) with husband Travis Browne in September 2021.