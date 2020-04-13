Ronda Rousey Says WWE Fans Were ‘Ungrateful’ and Didn’t ‘Appreciate’ Her Time with the Company

Image zoom Courtesy WWE

Ronda Rousey left no stone unturned when eviscerating WWE fans during a recent interview with Steve-O.

The 33-year-old former UFC champion, who made her pre-wrestling debut at WrestleMania 34 in April 2018, said the response from WWE fans is what ultimately led to her leaving the company a year later.

“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?” Rousey said on Thursday’s episode of Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O.

Rousey — who is married to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne — said she was turned off by the WWE’s intense road schedule, which only allowed her to return home 100 days out of the year.

“I wasn’t even home when I was home,” she said, as reported by ESPN. “I was basically just trying to recover enough to be able to get to the next stint of being gone.”

While WWE typically airs two live shows a week, Raw and Smackdown, along with a monthly pay-per-view event, Rousey said there are other shows that go unaired.

“People think you’re only wrestling as much as they see you on TV, but they don’t realize that there’s three or four other days of live shows during the week,” she explained of the events, that are commonly known as “house shows.”

“If I looked at all the live shows, I was only home a day-and-a-half a week,” she told Steve-O. “It was just not worth it for my family.”

Image zoom Ronda Rousey George Napolitano/MediaPunch

While Rousey did admit to enjoying the performance aspect of WWE, she said the fans remained the driving force behind her exit.

“I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there,” she said, ESPN reported. “But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’ ”

“My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them,” Rousey continued. “So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls, love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can. Fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

She went on to call WWE matches “fake fights” and said she would never join the company in a full-time capacity again.

Rousey then responded to criticism of her comments in a post to Twitter on Saturday.

“Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling ‘fake fights for fun’ has never been in a REAL fight,” Rousey wrote. “While you all are tip-toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos — no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism.”

“Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession,” she continued. “But do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.”

But a follow-up tweet featuring Rousey punching a Hulk Hogan doll seemed to imply her criticism was all a ploy to set up a return to the WWE — this time as a villain.

Either way, her comments got the attention of the WWE universe.

“I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE,” WWE superstar Nia Jax wrote on Twitter. “Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F— out!”