Ronda Rousey Broke Her Finger Shooting 9-1-1 — But Didn't Break Character!

Ronda Rousey has some serious acting skills.

The WWE star suffered two severe injuries while filming the third season of the FOX drama 9-1-1 after accidentally slamming her fingers in a door, reported TMZ.

Rousey, who plays a recurring character — a legacy firefighter — in the show’s third season, was supposed to slam a door during the scene, however, “she was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger,” a source told the outlet.

Reps for Rousey, 32, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite the pain, the athlete was a true fighter — TMZ reported that Rousey stayed in character the entire time, waiting until the director yelled “cut” to acknowledge the injury.

Rousey was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, the outlet noted, where the two injured fingers — her middle and ring finger — were diagnosed as broken.

Her middle finger was broken and nearly severed, and she had fractured the tip of her ring finger, TMZ reported. The hospital repaired her middle finger with a bolt and screws. She received a splint for her hand and was reportedly ready to return to filming the following day.

TMZ also shared a photo of Rousey showing off her gruesome injury.

Season 3 of 9-1-1 premieres Sept. 23 on FOX.