Ronda Rousey Calls Bella Twins 'Untrustworthy' After WWE Attack: 'They Were Never Friends'

Ronda Rousey is not planning to make amends with Brie Bella and Nikki Bella anytime soon.

At WWE Raw in Chicago on Monday, after the trio competed together, the Bella twins, 34, unexpectedly attacked Rousey, 31, and stepped on her body when she succumbed to the fight.

With her husband Travis Browne by her side, Rousey told a TMZ cameraman, “They’re a bunch of untrustworthy bitches.”

“I need to listen to Drake more: ‘No New Friends,’ ” she continued. “On the one hand, you could say that I lost some good friends, but on the other hand, you could say I gained the knowledge that they were never friends, and now I can use them to benefit the whole women’s division.”

Rousey’s brutal defeat precedes the WWE Evolution pay-per-view event on Oct. 28, when Rousey will face off against Nikki, according to WWE.

“The most respectful thing for me to do is to go out and beat her right away,” Rousey said to TMZ. “This is much more personal, I think. This was a planned attack. I think I feel more embarrassed that they were able to fool me in the first place.”

Rousey commented, “You know what, if she wants to be my antagonist, that’s fine. All I really care about is the success of the pay-per-view.”

On Monday, the Bella twins opened up about their surprising attack on Rousey.

“Nikki, Brie, you guys just attacked the woman who’s been by your side as your partner. Why?” a reporter asked.

Brie answered, “Been by our side? You mean taken up our space. Standing in front of us. Taking our shine. Is that what you mean?”

Nikki added, “Brie and I are here for Evolution, but we’re here to remind everyone, even Ronda Rousey, that this is a Bellalution. Thank you.”

Nikki recently revealed that she worried that her split with John Cena would overshadow her WWE career.

“We’re both at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” Nikki told Cosmopolitan of Cena. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”