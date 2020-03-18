Roger Mayweather, Boxing Champion and Floyd Mayweather's Uncle, Dies at 58

Roger Mayweather, a former boxing champion and Floyd Mayweather‘s uncle, has died. He was 58.

Floyd’s website announced the news on Tuesday, revealing that the late legendary boxer and trainer had long battled with diabetes and deteriorating health.

Roger was widely regarded as one of the best trainers in the world, and together with his brother, Floyd Sr., helped coach Floyd into one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,” Floyd, 43, said in a statement. “Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us.”

Image zoom Roger Mayweather (left) and Fidel Avendano (right) Holly Stein/Allsport/Getty

“We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger’s passing,” he added. “It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport which was his first and longtime love.”

The late legend had a professional record of 59 wins and only 13 losses throughout his career, which spanned from 1981 through 1999. He was a two-division boxing world champion, winning world titles at super featherweight and super lightweight, with notable fights against Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker.

Image zoom Roger Mayweather and Floyd Ethan Miller/Getty

Floyd’s company, Mayweather Promotions, shared a tribute to Roger on Twitter, including a series of photos of the boxer throughout his career in the ring and on the sidelines with Floyd.

“We are saddened with the recent news of Roger Mayweather’s passing,” the company shared on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to the Mayweather family and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. We thank you all for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Roger’s spirit lives on with us forever.”

We are saddened with the recent news of Roger Mayweather’s passing. Our hearts go out to the Mayweather family and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. We thank you all for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Roger’s spirit lives on with us forever ♾ pic.twitter.com/MWNsVftoYY — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) March 17, 2020

Image zoom Roger Mayweather Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, called it a “sad day for the Mayweather Promotions family.”

“On top of being a phenomenal fighter in his own career, Roger was one of the most essential parts of guiding Floyd to the incredible career he had in becoming the best ever,” Ellerbe said in a statement. “We hope you keep Floyd and the entire Mayweather family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Roger is survived by his nephew, as well as by brother Jeff.

Floyd’s former girlfriend and mother to his three children, Josie Harris, was also found dead last week at the age of 40. The former couple shared sons Koraun, 20, and Zion, 18, and daughter Jirah, 15.