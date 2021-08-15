Roger Federer Withdraws from US Open, Will Undergo Knee Surgery: 'I Know It's the Right Thing to Do'

"I'll be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months so it's going to be difficult," Roger Federer said Sunday

Roger Federer announced on Sunday that he will not be competing in the US Open.

The Swiss tennis star — who has recently withdrawn from a number of high-profile tournaments, including the French Open and the Tokyo Olympics — explained in a video message that he will be out of the game for "many months" due to an upcoming knee surgery.

"Hey everybody, it's Roger here. Hope you are doing well. Listen I just wanted to update you, or give you a bit of an update on what's been going on since Wimbledon," he said. "As you can imagine, it's not been simple."

"I've been doing a lot of checks with doctors as well on my knee," said Federer, 40, adding that for the long-term health of his knee he will need to have another surgery, after previously undergoing two surgeries to his right knee in early 2020.

"I'll be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months so it's going to be difficult of course in some ways, but at the same time, I know it's the right thing to do because I want to be healthy, I want to be running around later as well again," he continued.

Federer noted that although it will be difficult, he hopes that once he recovers from the surgery he will be able to get back on the court.

"I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form. I am realistic, don't get me wrong," he said. "I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it."

As the message came to a close, Federer also thanked his fans for all of their support over the years.

"You always think of me, some of you suffer with me, some of you just wish me the best and want to see me on the court or see me smile," he said. "I am doing okay, so I appreciate that. I'll update you as I move along with my rehab. I wish you all the best and I'll check in with you soon."

Commenting on the post, the US Open wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery! 💙💛."

Fans last saw the 20-time Grand Slam title holder on the court in July, when he became the oldest male athlete to make it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the modern Open era.



Last year, Federer announced in June he would be withdrawing from the rest of the 2020 season. He went on to make his return this March.