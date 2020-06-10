"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly," the tennis star tweeted on Wednesday

Roger Federer Out the Rest of 2020 Season Due to Additional Surgery on His Knee

Roger Federer will not be returning to the court this year.

On Wednesday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he recently underwent another surgery on his right knee and would be unable to compete during the rest of the 2020 season. Federer, 38, had already been recovering from a prior surgery he had on his knee in February.

Addressed to his fans, Federer wrote on Twitter, "A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee."

"Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 percent ready to play at my highest level," he continued. "I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."

Several fans wished Federer a speedy recovery, one writing, "Hang in there Roger, you will be back stronger than ever! Keep fighting champ! See you when this hell year is over."

The official Twitter page for the U.S. Open also sent him well wishes. "Get well soon and best wishes, Roger!" they shared.

"Recover soon Roger can't wait to see you on the tennis courts and electrify stadiums all around the world," another fan added.

In late February, the Swiss tennis star first announced that he would be pulling out of the French Open after deciding to have knee surgery following consistent discomfort.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday,” Federer said at the time.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery,” he continued. “As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone’s support."

The ATP tour is currently postponed until the end of July due to the novel coronavirus. The U.S. Open is still on schedule for August 31, while the French Open has been postponed till September 20. Organizers had already decided to cancel Wimbledon.

Amid the pandemic, Federer personally donated $1.02 million to families who may be affected by the virus in his home country of Switzerland.

Additionally, the tennis star kept fans entertained by sharing a video of a solo drill that players of the sport who are social distancing or following stay-at-home orders could do to practice at home.