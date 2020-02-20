Roger Federer Pulls Out of French Open Due to Knee Injury: 'I Can't Wait to Be Back'

Image zoom Roger Federer Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images/Getty

Tennis champion Roger Federer will not be participating in this year’s French Open.

On Thursday morning, the Swiss tennis star announced on Twitter that he would be pulling out of the competition after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee the day before.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday,” Federer, 38, wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery,” he continued. “As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone’s support.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion added, “I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!”

Many fans sent him well wishes and hopes for a “speedy recovery” on Twitter.

“Take it easy, Champ! Miss you, already!” one fan wrote, while another added, “We survived one announcement like this in 2016. We will survive this too!! We are with u always, no matter what! Health is priority. Get well soon Roger.”

In 2016, Federer pulled out of the Paris tournament citing an “unnecessary risk” as he had been recovering from an on-going back injury that season. He was also still recovering from knee surgery for an injury he sustained in January of that year.

His only French Open win was in 2009.

According to CNN, Federer also struggled with a groin injury during his appearance at this year’s Australian Open in January while playing against Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinal.

He later had to seek off-court treatment during his semifinal game against Novak Djokovic, who ultimately won the match and the tournament.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal is just one more title away from matching Federer’s grand slam record and has won 12 French Open titles.

The French Open will begin on May 24 lasting through June 7 in Paris.