Roger Federer and Wife Donating $1 Million to Families Affected by Coronavirus in Switzerland

Roger Federer is adding his name to the list of celebrities who are personally donating money to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The tennis legend — along with his wife, Mirka — recently donated $1.02 million to families who may be affected by the virus in Federer’s home country of Switzerland.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind,” Federer, 38, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.”

“Our contribution is just a start,” he continued. “We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 20-time Grand Slam champion joins athletes such as Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who have used their resources to help in the global effort to slow the spread of the disease.

Federer also revealed that he and Mirka established a new nonprofit, “Fund for Families in Need,” which will manage the donation.

RELATED: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Donating $5 Million to Louisiana for Coronavirus Relief

“We must help families in need quickly and unbureaucratically,” Federer wrote in a social media post. “Mirka and I have donated to a newly established emergency assistance fund for families in Switzerland.”

Federer explained that the nonprofit will be managed by Winterhilfe, an organization that is “highly experienced to support vulnerable people” and one he has previously worked with.

“From tomorrow March 26, the ‘Fund for families in need’ will be functional and ready to make contributions such as vouchers for food and child care services and where necessary,” Federer added.

RELATED: How Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Getting ‘Creative’ at Home with Their Kids While Social Distancing

Switzerland has been heavily impacted by coronavirus. The country, home to 8.5 million residents, has seen over 10,700 cases and more than 160 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, the New York Times reported.

Image zoom Roger Federer

In February, Federer pulled out of the French Open after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Like many other sporting events around the world, the French Open was then later canceled due to safety precautions regarding coronavirus.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.