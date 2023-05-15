Rockies Pitcher Ryan Feltner Suffers Fractured Skull After Ball to the Head: 'Could Have Been Worse'

Feltner was discharged from the hospital Sunday after taking a 92.7 mile per hour line drive to the head

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 01:14 PM
Colorado Rockies trainers and manager Bud Black, left, tend to starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) after Feltner was hit in the head on a line drive hit by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) in the second inning at Coors Field May 13, 2023. Feltner was helped off the field and taken to the clubhouse.
Ryan Feltner. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty

Ryan Feltner, a pitcher on the Colorado Rockies, is recovering after a line drive hit him in the head during a game Saturday, fracturing his skull.

Feltner, 26, spent the night at a Denver area hospital and the team's manager Bud Black told reporters Sunday that "overall, he's fine."

"I think the feeling is that it could have been worse," Black said, predicting that the right handed pitcher might be out for months as his skull heals.

The incident occurred during the second inning of Saturday's game between the Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies. The batter, Nick Castellanos, swung and struck a line drive that came screaming back at Feltner, striking him on the back right side of the head as the pitcher tried to turn away at the last second.

Ryan Feltner #18 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the first inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field on May 13, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Ryan Feltner. Dustin Bradford/Getty

The Associated Press reported the ball was traveling 92.7 miles per hour when it struck Feltner's head, sending him straight to the ground. The ball trickled over to first baseman C.J. Cron fielded the ball and immediately called timeout, throwing his hands in the air and looking to the bench.

"It happens, and then I felt like I was running to first base because it was my job," Castellanos , 31, told reporters after the game, according to CNN. "Instantly what I thought was, like: 'Holy s---, I hit him.' There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you go to first. As soon as I touched first, I turned around and was just really hoping that what happened didn't happen."

Ryan Feltner #18 of the Colorado Rockies lies on the mound and is tended to by Elias Diaz #35 and Colorado Rockies training stafff after being hit by a comebacker in the second inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field on May 13, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Ryan Feltner. Dustin Bradford/Getty

Two trainers from the Rockies' medical staff ran out to help Feltner, who was laying on the ground and shaking his head. Feltner didn't appear to lose consciousness and was able to get to his feet and walk off the field alongside the team's medical staff.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Black said Feltner was "still fairly lucid" and was able to text with family and teammates while he was in the hospital Saturday night. Doctors told Feltner he didn't need surgery, Black said.

In his previous at-bat against Feltner, Major League Baseball's stats show Castellanos had hit a ball 104.9 miles per hour through the infield.

Feltner was discharged from the hospital Sunday and would likely be back with the Rockies this week, though he won't be playing until he's fully recovered, the Rockies' manager said.

"He just needs time to let the fractures heal and the concussion to diminish," Black said. "From everything that I've been told here this morning, things are looking up."

Related Articles
This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink
Dodgers Fan Catches Foul Ball While Holding His Baby and a Beer: 'Dad Power'
Texas A&M-Texarkana Baseball Player Shot By Errant Bullet During Game
Texas College Baseball Player, 18, Shot by Stray Bullet During Game
New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians
67-Year-Old MLB Umpire Hospitalized After Being Hit in the Head by Relay Throw
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88)
What to Know About Jalen Carter, the Former Georgia Football Player Drafted by the Eagles
C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
All About C.J. Stroud, the Quarterback Drafted by the Houston Texans in 2023
Travis Kelce with His Mom Donna After Super Bowl
Travis Kelce Blames Mom Donna for His Bad First Pitch: 'Mom Kind of Threw Me Under the Bus'
Bryan Cranston looks on during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Bryan Cranston Hyped For New MLB Season after Major Rule Changes: 'Now It's Even Better'
Edwin Diaz #39 of Puerto Rico is helped off the field after being injured during the on-field celebration after defeating the Dominican Republic during the World Baseball Classic Pool D at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Mets Pitcher Edwin Díaz Injured While Celebrating Win at World Baseball Classic
Mets Star Edwin Díaz ‘Doing Well and Healing’ After Injuring Knee During Celebration
Mets Star Edwin Díaz Recovering After Injuring Knee During Post-Game Celebration: 'A Warrior'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
MLB, Police Investigating Altercation Between L.A. Angels' Anthony Rendon and Oakland A's Fan
Justin Turner
Red Sox's Justin Turner Hospitalized After Being Hit in the Face by Pitch: 'Awful Scene'
Trea Turner #8 of Team USA throws to first in the eighth inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Cuba and Team USA at loanDepot Park on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida
All About Trea Turner, the Philadelphia Phillies Star Dominating the World Baseball Classic
Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver. Wingert was hit by a foul off the bat of San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater in the ninth inning of the game. The announcer, who was seated in the first-base camera well, was taken from the game after being struck in the head by the ball.
MLB Reporter Kelsey Wingert Hit in the Head by 95 MPH Line Drive at Rockies Game
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NBA Star Ja Morant Will Not Face Charges After Gun Controversy at Colorado Club
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Damar Hamlin's Recovery After Cardiac Arrest
Gerrit and Amy Cole
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole