GMA's Robin Roberts Shows Off Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Ring 9 Years After Her Induction

Nine years after being inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, Robin Roberts revealed she finally got her ring!

In a photo shared to Instagram Wednesday, the longtime Good Morning America host, 61, showed off the massive bling on her finger in a close-up shot celebrating the prestigious milestone.

"Received a wonderful surprise today…my @wbhof ring! Thnx to my dear friends and fellow Women's Basketball Hall of Famers @cjstiff20 and #BethBass. 🏀❤️." She jokingly added, "Thank goodness I got a mani today!😜"

Fellow GMA host Lara Spencer commented, "Lets GO," while meteorologist Ginger Zee applauded, "That's outstanding👏👏👏."

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame reshared Roberts' snap on their Instagram Story too, writing, "Love that Class of 2012 Inductee @robinrobertsgma is rocking her Baron ring!"

The journalist was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 after she spent her college years playing basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was commended as "one of the school's all-time leading scorers and rebounders."

She was also the recipient of the WNBA Inspiration Award in 2008 after launching her career in journalism as a sports reporter in the 1980s.

In 2019, she was recognized for her trailblazing efforts as a sports reporter with The Sager Strong Award, presented by the NBA. The award is given to an individual who "exemplifies courage, faith, compassion and grace," and is named after the late Turner Sports sideline reporter Craig Sager. He died in 2016 after a battle with cancer.

"I am honored and I am grateful for this recognition," Roberts said upon receiving the award in 2019. "The only time that I am at a loss for words when it comes to Craig [Sager], his wardrobe."

Roberts, too, is a cancer survivor and also battled a rare blood and bone marrow disease years later.

"I feel such a connection to Craig, we were both young sports reporters back in the day … we often crossed paths," she explained, adding, "and every single time I walked away with a big smile on my face."

Roberts related her own health journey to Sager's, also taking time to thank her longtime supporters, saying, "For everyone who has said a prayer for me, thank you, bless you, and right back at you."