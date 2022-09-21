Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension

As advertisers threaten to pull out of deals with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury following owner Robert Sarver's one-year suspension for racist and sexist comments, Sarver says he plans to sell both teams.

The 60-year-old real estate developer announced Wednesday that he has started the process of selling both the NBA and WNBA teams, The Washington Post reported.

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love," Sarver said in a statement, per the newspaper. "But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

Earlier this month, the NBA announced Sarver's suspension and $10 million fine after a months-long independent investigation that was prompted by a Nov. 4, 2021 ESPN story detailing allegations of racism and misogyny within the Suns' workplace culture.

The investigation, which included interviews with 320 individuals who formerly worked for or currently work for the Suns and Mercury since Sarver took over as team owner in 2004 and "more than 80,000 documents and other materials," found the teams' owner "repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others" on at least five occasions, as well as "made inappropriate comments about the appearance of female employees and other women" and "engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees," among other findings.

Robert Sarver. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

As part of the suspension, Sarver may not visit any NBA or WNBA team facilities, attend or participate in any events sponsored by the two leagues or "have any involvement with the business or basketball operations" of the two clubs, according to the NBA's statement on Sept. 13.

He must also "complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace" during the course of his suspension. The NBA said it plans to donate the $10 million fine — the maximum permitted by the league's constitution — to "organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace."

In response to the suspension, the Suns said in a statement shared publicly that the league's findings "focus, for the most part, on historical matters that have been addressed in recent years" and said it will "implement the workplace improvements the NBA has identified to the extent that we have not yet done so."

"Robert Sarver is also taking responsibility for his actions," the Suns' statement reads. "He recognizes that at times during his eighteen years of ownership, his conduct did not reflect his, or the Suns' values, and was inconsistent with the advancements the management team has taken with Robert's full support."

The independent investigation's full report was made publicly available on the Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz firm website.

Following the league's announcement of Sarver's suspension, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the media stating, "I don't have the right to take away his team. I don't want to rest on that legal point because of course there could be a process to take away someone's team in this league. It's very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn't rise to that level. But, to me, the consequences are severe here on Mr. Sarver."

After Silver's public comments on the matter, two of the league's biggest stars shared their thoughts on social media.

LeBron James wrote on Twitter, "Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest… Our league definitely got this wrong. I don't need to explain why. Y'all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior."

James, 37, continued, "I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don't matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul, who found himself in a similar situation as the face of Donald Sterling's Clippers during the former owner's 2014 scandal, also shared his disappointment in the league's disciplinary requirements.

Paul, 37, wrote on Twitter, "Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected."