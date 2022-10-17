As Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg tied the knot last week, their friends reflected on the bar where it all started. And the bar's owners are toasting them, too.

Model Camille Olivia Fishel and her partner, Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin, shared some touching posts on Instagram over the weekend in commemoration of the superstar-studded wedding day — in which some of the New England Patriots' owner's friends such as Elton John and Tom Brady came out to support.

In an Instagram Stories post uploaded by Fishel, the model gave her followers a side-by-side comparison of Kraft and Blumberg's "first date" in 2017 and "the day after their wedding day."

And now, that same Lenox, Massachusetts bar where they shared their first date will be (temporarily) renamed to "Blumberg's," Rubin shared.

Instead of Olde Heritage Tavern, the bar is now covered in signs calling it "Blumberg's," with Robert and Dana's faces plastered all over and the message "congrats Robert and Dana."

"My little bro Robert Kraft got married last night!!! And even though Dana Blumberg is now Dana Kraft, Robert will forever be a Blumberg in my eyes!! This is the bar they had their first date, so had it renamed 'BLUMBERG'S,'" Rubin wrote. "To a long life of love and happiness, congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Blumberg! Oh and tomorrow open bar on us to celebrate Dana and Robert so head to @oldeheritagetavern !! Ps thanks Alan for the amazing idea and Des making it happen in a day!"

Brady, Kraft's former superstar quarterback who attended the wedding solo with former teammates, commented on Rubin's post, writing "All in the name of fun" with a clever laughing emoji.

The tavern itself shared some additional details of the renaming on Instagram, congratulating the "power couple" on their marriage and announced that their close friends had "graciously" covered the tab for everyone on Sunday.

"The Heritage has been temporarily dubbbed "Blumbergs" for the rest of the week in honor of Robert and Dana meeting here for the first time five years ago," the bar's post read. "To celebrate their marriage and the @patriots game tomorrow, Roberts close friends are graciously covering the tab for the entire day! We and the entire Heritage family wish them the very best! 🎊"

Kraft and Blumberg's wedding was a surprise to just about everyone involved, with Kraft only telling guests that they were invited to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, without reveal they'd be getting married there.

The event at Hall des Lumières in New York City featured NFL commentator Al Michaels announcing the pair as husband and wife, as Meek Mill and Ed Sheeran performed a special song for them, which Meek said was completely freestyled.

"Most of the people didn't know it was a wedding celebration," a source told PEOPLE. "We thought it was a party and then when we went upstairs — and [a] screen opened and Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as 'husband and wife.'"