Robert Kraft Plans to Get Tom Brady to Play for the Patriots: 'Will Do Everything in Our Power'

Rober Kraft is determined to get Tom Brady back to New England.

Speaking with CNN This Morning's Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow on Thursday, the Patriots owner conferenced in via video to discuss his NFL team's former star quarterback after Brady retired for the second time on Wednesday.

Brady's announcement, which he said was "for good," came after a disappointing third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When asked if Kraft would take Brady, 45, back to officially retire as a Patriot, the 81-year-old entrepreneur replied: "I'd do it tomorrow."

"Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," Kraft added, continuing: "And to us, he is, always has been, and always will be a Patriot. And we will be bringing him back after — I have not — I don't like to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot —"

"And find ways to honor him for many years to come because he did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community, and he's a beloved figure," he continued of the superstar. "And he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town. And we've had some great ones."

Steven Ryan/Getty

Kraft and the football legend have a 20-year history together and six Super Bowl trophies, which also made a guest appearance on Thursday, lined up on full display behind the New England Patriots CEO during the interview.

Brady famously announced his first retirement at the start of 2022, before reversing the decision 40 days later.

Months after his return, speculation of a rift between him and his longtime wife, Gisele Bündchen, materialized. In October, the two finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

As for whether or not Brady should have come back this past season, Kraft said that that was Brady's decision.

"You know, there are certain decisions in life that I always believe in giving counsel and trying to be supportive, but only an individual on his own can make a decision like that," Kraft replied. "They can ask — no one knows the different pressures, what alternatives are open to them in this game, how their body feels physically, whether there is something that's dysfunctional that won't allow them to perform the way they want, because in the end, the real competitors in this game are playing to win every week."

"And if something's dysfunctional in their body, you know, that can take away from it," he added.

As for whether or not Brady will unretire for a second time, time will tell. Concluding Thursday's interview, Kraft emphasized out his love and admiration for Brady, saying no matter what, he will always be a hero.

"I just love the guy so much and there isn't anything I wouldn't do for him. And I think he can do a lot of good things for America and reach out to a lot of people."

Addressing Brady directly, he added, "And thank you for the time you gave us, and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life."