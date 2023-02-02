Robert Kraft Plans to Get Tom Brady to Play for the Patriots: 'Will Do Everything in Our Power'

During a Thursday appearance on CNN This Morning, the New England owner discussed his love for Brady and wanting him back to retire a Patriot: "I'd do it tomorrow"

By
Published on February 2, 2023 11:36 AM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (C) poses for a photo with Andre Tippett, (L-R) Tom Brady, Jerod Mayo and former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi on the field as the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation honors winners of the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Monday, June 9, 2014.
Photo: Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty

Rober Kraft is determined to get Tom Brady back to New England.

Speaking with CNN This Morning's Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow on Thursday, the Patriots owner conferenced in via video to discuss his NFL team's former star quarterback after Brady retired for the second time on Wednesday.

Brady's announcement, which he said was "for good," came after a disappointing third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When asked if Kraft would take Brady, 45, back to officially retire as a Patriot, the 81-year-old entrepreneur replied: "I'd do it tomorrow."

"Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," Kraft added, continuing: "And to us, he is, always has been, and always will be a Patriot. And we will be bringing him back after — I have not — I don't like to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot —"

"And find ways to honor him for many years to come because he did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community, and he's a beloved figure," he continued of the superstar. "And he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town. And we've had some great ones."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sidelines before returning to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Steven Ryan/Getty

Kraft and the football legend have a 20-year history together and six Super Bowl trophies, which also made a guest appearance on Thursday, lined up on full display behind the New England Patriots CEO during the interview.

Brady famously announced his first retirement at the start of 2022, before reversing the decision 40 days later.

Months after his return, speculation of a rift between him and his longtime wife, Gisele Bündchen, materialized. In October, the two finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

As for whether or not Brady should have come back this past season, Kraft said that that was Brady's decision.

"You know, there are certain decisions in life that I always believe in giving counsel and trying to be supportive, but only an individual on his own can make a decision like that," Kraft replied. "They can ask — no one knows the different pressures, what alternatives are open to them in this game, how their body feels physically, whether there is something that's dysfunctional that won't allow them to perform the way they want, because in the end, the real competitors in this game are playing to win every week."

"And if something's dysfunctional in their body, you know, that can take away from it," he added.

As for whether or not Brady will unretire for a second time, time will tell. Concluding Thursday's interview, Kraft emphasized out his love and admiration for Brady, saying no matter what, he will always be a hero.

"I just love the guy so much and there isn't anything I wouldn't do for him. And I think he can do a lot of good things for America and reach out to a lot of people."

Addressing Brady directly, he added, "And thank you for the time you gave us, and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life."

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers answers questions at a press conference following the 2022 Buccaneers minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
New England Patriots Share Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement News 
Ashley Cain-Gribble & Timothy Leduc (USA) - Figure Skating : Team Pairs Free Skating during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games; Ashley Cain Instagram
Olympian Ashley Cain-Gribble Ice Skates in the Streets of Texas During Historic Freeze: Watch
Derek Jeter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Derek Jeter Reveals He Wore Lucky 'Golden Thong' In Yankees Game to Break Hitting Slump
See Brittany Mahomes' Adorable Throwback to Her Soccer Days for National Girls and Women In Sports Day https://www.instagram.com/p/CoICp5kpywU/
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Her Soccer Days: 'Always Be Yourself'
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Rob Gronkowski Welcomes Tom Brady to the '2X Retired Club': 'You're a Legend'
tom brady
Tom Brady's Heartwarming Personal Pics of His Family and Teammates Supporting Him Throughout the Years
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Excited to Play Against Each Other in the Super Bowl: 'The Kelce Bowl'
Tom Brady, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen 'Sincerely Happy' for Tom Brady but 'Moved on with Her Life Quite a While Ago': Sources
tom brady, Galynn Brady
All About Tom Brady's Parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.
tom brady, david beckham
David Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars React to Tom Brady's Retirement: 'The Greatest'
Sally Field Rollout
Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement Comes Exactly 1 Year After His First One
pete davidson, eli manning
Pro Bowl Coach Eli Manning Says Pete Davidson Wants to Pick His Outfit: 'I'm a Little Nervous'
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'
This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of when this image was taken Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots, United States - 05 May 2022
Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges Days Before Super Bowl
Life after tennis: Serena Williams on business ventures, family and her farm
Serena Williams Says She's Done with Tennis: 'Time for Me to Give My Life to Something Else'