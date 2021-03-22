Patriots' Owner Robert Kraft Says He's ‘Really Happy’ for Tom Brady After Buccaneers' Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady helped the New England Patriots win six Super Bowl trophies during his two-decade career with the team

Robert Kraft isn't holding any grudges.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the New England Patriots owner admitted he had no hard feelings after watching his former quarterback, Tom Brady, win the 2021 Super Bowl with a new team.

"Well, I was really happy for him," Kraft told Sports Illustrated of Brady, who left the Patriots in early 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "He's a great guy and he gave us 20 wonderful years, and he made the choice to do what he wanted to do."

"Look, I wasn't that happy to see him leave, but we gave him that opportunity to do it," Kraft continued in the wide-ranging interview, which also touched sports gambling and esports. "And I want to say if we're not going to win, and someone's got to do it, I'm happy for him. He deserves it."

Before joining the Buccaneers, Brady spent the entirety of his NFL career in New England. The team selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

While he initially played back-up to starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, Brady took over the job when Bledsoe went down with an injury in the second game of the 2002 season. He then led the Patriots to the Super Bowl, facing the then-St. Louis Rams. Their victory was the first of Brady's six championships with the franchise.

Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994 after he was reportedly a team season ticket holder since 1971.

But Brady wasn't the only high-level Patriots player to jump ship in recent years.

Brady's longtime teammate in New England, tight end Rob Gronkowski, retired from the NFL in 2019. Shortly after Brady announced he was joining the Buccaneers, Gronkowski came out of retirement to join him through a trade between New England (which still had rights to him) and Tampa Bay.

In their first season together on their new team, Brady and Gronkowski helped Tampa Bay achieve an 11-5 record during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Before 2021, Tampa Bay had not been to a Super Bowl since 2003, when they defeated the Oakland Raiders in San Diego.