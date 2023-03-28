Robert Kraft 'Never Believed' He'd Remarry Before Meeting Dana Blumberg: 'God's Hand At Work'

Robert Kraft is gushing over his wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg.

The 81-year-old New England Patriots owner tells PEOPLE married life is "terrific" since he tied the knot with Blumberg, 47, in October.

While speaking about his foundation's initiative to combat antisemitism, Kraft opened up about his relationship with Blumberg — a board-certified ophthalmologist, specializing in eye and vision care and glaucoma — which he notes he doesn't often talk about publicly. "People talk to me about sports, and I haven't talked much, but I'm going to because of how lucky I am, having found the woman that I did," Kraft says of Blumberg.

The NFL owner was previously married to his college sweetheart Myra Hiatt Kraft for nearly 50 years before her death in July 2011 at age 68. Together, the couple shared four sons during their decades-long marriage.

"I had a tremendous first wife, and 12 years ago, she died of ovarian cancer and I never believed I would get married again," he says.

Kraft reveals, "I was really messed up when my first wife died — for over a year."

The billionaire CEO adds, "I really loved her. And then I met some wonderful people along the way, but I never thought I'd get married again."

Blumberg and Kraft reportedly first connected in 2017, but didn't take their relationship public until 2019. "I think it was God's hand at work how I met her," he says.

"I met a woman who was just off the charts, and she made me very happy. And hopefully I make her very happy," Kraft says of his second wife, who has been instrumental in the launch of his digital campaign to raise awareness around antisemitism.

The Patriots owner is investing $25 million into a multi-faceted campaign fighting antisemitism through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS). The foundation has established a symbol of support — a blue square emoji — to allow everyone the opportunity to speak out against hate.

Blumberg has lent her expertise to the initiative as well, says Kraft. "She's someone who is also a great believer in building, and she's a medical doctor. She's very smart. She's a good advisor to me on this whole effort with this blue square and how to bring people in," he explains.

The couple wed in New York City in October during a surprise ceremony in the Hall des Lumières.

According to Page Six, Kraft invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg would be tying the knot during the event.

A source who attended the event told PEOPLE most guests were completely taken by surprise. "Most of the people didn't know it was a wedding celebration. We thought it was a party and then when we went upstairs — and [a] screen opened and Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as 'husband and wife.' Then Meek Mill wrote a song for them — which he sang with Ed Sheeran as backup," the source detailed.

During Kraft and Blumberg's special evening, they were joined by a series of stars, including Tom Brady, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, among others, Page Six reported.