Robert Kraft's Girlfriend Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter He Supports But Didn't Father

Proud new mom Ricki Lander is publicly showing off her “beautiful little angel” for the first time.

The 38-year-old made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed she gave birth to a baby daughter last fall whose biological father is not longtime boyfriend Robert Kraft, the 76-year-old owner of the New England Patriots.

Lander didn’t mention Kraft by name in the Instagram shot she shared this week, but made it clear she is overjoyed by motherhood.

“This year has been overflowing with love, light and blessings. A beautiful little angel came into our lives. She has brought more love and joy than I ever could have imagined. I love you so much little one…Thank you for choosing me as your mommy!💘🦋💘 #mothersday” she wrote alongside a shot of her lovingly cradling her daughter.

Lander and Kraft have been dating for five years, and a rep for Kraft confirmed to PEOPLE in March that he is not the father — but supports Lander and the baby.

“Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby.

“While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further,” the rep said at the time.

Ricki Lander and Robert Kraft Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Lander’s Instagram comes just one week after she and Kraft attended the Met Gala together.

RELATED VIDEO: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft ‘Thrilled’ Girlfriend Welcomed Baby ‘Last Fall’ but Denies Paternity

The couple smiled as they posed together Monday night on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Kraft sporting a black tuxedo and a hot pink pocket square.

Lander wore a white dress with pink and purple florals, plus a pink bejeweled clutch as she stood next to him.