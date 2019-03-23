Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Breaks Silence on Charges He Solicited Prostitution: 'Truly Sorry’

Robert Kraft is speaking out for the first time after he was charged last month with soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida.

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night,” Kraft wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.”

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” added Kraft, who pleaded not guilty to the charges. “Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being.”

“I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years,” Kraft wrote, referencing his late wife Myra, who died of cancer at age 68 in 2011.

Concluding his statement, Kraft wrote: “As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through these actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

Kraft is scheduled to appear in court on March 28, according to ESPN.

One day before releasing his statement, Kraft’s attorney William Burck told the New York Post that the West Palm Beach State Attorney had denied their request to prevent evidence from the case — including video which allegedly shows spa employees performing sex acts on Kraft — from being released.

“We put in a motion for a protective order of the evidence in this case, a standard request in any case to keep evidence protected until trial — especially since the video evidence supposedly contains private moments between [two or more] people,” he told the outlet. “We’ve been surprised and disappointed that the state attorney did not sign on to the protective order, because it is a standard procedure in a criminal case. They declined to agree to the protective order.”

Kraft’s attorney went on tell the outlet he did not believe the evidence had been obtained legally by the police.

“We’ve looked at … the law around the warrant for the video surveillance inside the spa, and we think it is a violation of the fourth amendment,” Burck shared.”We also believe the traffic stop [made by police as the men left the spa] was illegal and a violation of the constitution.”

He went on to issue a statement to ESPN on Friday, saying, “There was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it. The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn’t want to admit it. The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained.”

On Thursday, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told CNBC that he thought the footage, which he described as “explicit sexual and graphic” was “probably going to get released.”

“There has to be a specific reason not to release a public record. And the fact that there is sexual activity is not an exemption,” he added.

Police announced on Feb. 22 that Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution in connection with a human trafficking investigation allegedly tied to a chain of Florida massage parlors. Kraft faces the same charges as 24 other men.

The allegations stem from two separate visits by Kraft to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, which has been identified as part of an alleged human trafficking and prostitution network, according to the Palm Beach Post.

In a notice to appear in court previously obtained by PEOPLE, authorities alleged they had video of spa employees performing sex acts on Kraft on at least two occasions in January, including the morning of the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, when the Patriots earned a trip to the Super Bowl.