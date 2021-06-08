Billionaire Patriots Owner Gifted Bentley from Celeb Pals JAY-Z, Meek Mill for 80th Birthday

Robert Kraft was just surprised with a new car for his 80th birthday.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots owner, who has a net worth of nearly $7 billion according to Forbes, celebrated his birthday and found a new blue Bentley waiting near his doorstep, courtesy of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, JAY-Z and Meek Mill, among others. (The men have closely worked together since 2019 when they co-founded the Reform Alliance, which works towards criminal justice and prison reform in the United States.)

On Monday, Mill, 34, shared a video of the moment Kraft was surprised with his pricey gift. "Drop top bent for Kraft 💎 awwwwww lol hbd robert," the rapper captioned the clip, which showed the businessman saying "Oh my God!"

"We knew you wouldn't get it yourself," Rubin could be heard telling Kraft, who told him: "How the fudge did you get it? Because we couldn't get it."

Rubin, who is the founder and executive chairman of Fanatics, later said, "We have resources. We thought we would get you the car you were looking at."

The giant card on the car windshield read, "Happy 80th Birthday Robert Kraft," with inside text that said: "Except you look 40 and act 25."

Mill and Kraft's relationship first blossomed in 2018 when Kraft and Rubin worked to get the hitmaker out of prison. At the time, Mill was behind bars after being sentenced to two to four years for violating parole in a 2008 case for which his attorneys argued he was wrongfully convicted. After two months, he walked out on bail.